Dictatorial Diagnosis: North Korea Tyrant Kim Jong-Un Is Crazy!

Korean madman Kim Jong-un is an unstable psychopath "willing to annihilate anything that gets in his way of becoming the leader of all!" That is the terrifying conclusion of a top-secret analysis of the child-like tyrant's mental and emotional makeup commissioned by RadarOnline.com — not unlike profiles the CIA has been developing on world leaders for decades.

"Dictator Kim is very unstable," read the remarkable report worked up by scientists at the Ohio-based Institute of BioAcoustic Biology. "His bluster is not a bluff. He thinks he was chosen for a great role in history. He is just looking for a place to start."

Dr. Jerrold M. Post, the architect of the CIA's profiling division, exclusively told Radar: "These were [reports] to provide guidance to our Since World War II, the CIA and its predecessor, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), have developed top-secret psychological dossiers on foreign heads of state in an attempt to predict their actions — and prepare targeted countermeasures. As, the architect of the CIA's profiling division, exclusively told Radar: "These were [reports] to provide guidance to our foreign policy leadership ."

Adolf Hitler and Ho Chi Minh to Nikita Khrushchev and Fidel Castro. In Castro's case, the report noted the Cuban ruler had a "constant need to rebel, to find an adversary, and to extend his personal power by overthrowing existing authority." In Hitler's case, the OSS deemed him, sexually, a Over the years, CIA and OSS psychologists have analyzed power-hungry dictators fromandtoand. In Castro's case, the report noted the Cuban ruler had a "constant need to rebel, to find an adversary, and to extend his personal power by overthrowing existing authority." In Hitler's case, the OSS deemed him, sexually, a "full-fledged masochist."

At the BioAcoustic Institute, computer scientists used a more modern method of analyzing Kim, obtaining a rare audio clip of North Korea's supreme leader addressing his beleaguered citizens.

Then, the voice sample was matched by a complex computer code called an "algorithm" against tens of thousands of other people's voices. Remarkably, the code confirmed Kim only speaks in three notes — a pattern most often found in "religious zealots and mentally disturbed persons."

"He is gruesomely missing in emotions," read the analysis. "No amount of cruelty will bother him or prevent him from his goal ."

Donald Trump over the North Korean ruler's sick obsession with creating a nuclear warhead capable of reaching U.S. shores. The police state fired 17 missiles in 11 tests in the first half of 2017 alone — with each test, according to experts, representing the outlaw nation making strides to Kim has been locked in a vicious war of words with Presidentover the North Korean ruler's sick obsession with creating a nuclear warhead capable of reaching U.S. shores. The police state fired 17 missiles in 11 tests in the first half of 2017 alone — with each test, according to experts, representing the outlaw nation making strides to perfect a doomsday machine

But the worst sign yet came was when Kim ordered the country's first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM. It was the 83rd missile test North Korea conducted since Kim assumed power in 2011 — and following the KN-14 missile's 580-mile flight, experts said the weapons system could have reached as far as Alaska

Chillingly, the rogue nation announced on Aug. 21 that Trump's administration should be "keeping its eyes and ears open from now on" in a twisted propaganda video that reignited North Korea's missile threat against Guam.