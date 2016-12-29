1 of 8

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's marriage meltdown has reached new dramatic heights — and Radar has all the details.

As Radar uncovered in a bombshell investigation, Richie is fed up with her rocker hubby over suspicions of his wandering eye and sleazy meet-ups with other women. Of course, Madden has chalked it all up to rumors started by fans.

"There is only so much a woman can take and she is beyond her breaking point," a source exclusively told Radar.

Richie was spotted at LAX this week with Madden and the kids, looking less than pleased.

"After last year's rough patch, things got a little better because he was starting to actually try," the insider continued. "At the same time, [she] and Joel became like a tight family with his brother Benji and Cameron [Diaz]. But it has gotten to the point now where even Cameron tells her she should not be putting up with him."

To make matters worse, the insider claimed the pair hasn't been physical in quite some time. "The two of them have been in a sexless marriage now for months and months and it's gotten so bitter between them that they cannot even be around each other."