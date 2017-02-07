1 of 7
Saucy Aussie Nicole Kidman looked frightening thin in a dress that couldn't hide her skeletal frame at an LA event this week. Is the pressure of awards season getting to her? Click through the gallery to see the Oscar-nominated star wasting away!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Kidman, 49, attended the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in a grey suit dress that was hanging off her frail frame on February 6, 2017.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The ex-Mrs. Tom Cruise looked pencil thin in the dress, which had a cinched waist that showed off her tiny figure.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Kidman's stick-thin legs were bare under the matronly dress, looking much skinner than they had in the past.
Getty Images
Getty Images
As Radar previously reported, Kidman's taught face may be the sign of a secret plastic surgery. In December 2016, her cheeks "seem excessively full, indicating fillers ," Dr. Otto Placik, who had not treated Kidman, told Radar. "Her lower face seems taut and her upper lip is more elongated, signs of a face-lift!"
Getty Images
Getty Images
Less boobs, less weight! Kidman had her breast implants taken out recently, a source told Radar, claiming, "She doesn't want anything toxic inside her body."
Getty Images
Getty Images
In 2014, Kidman looked much healthier, with a curvy chest and filled-out form at the Celebrate Life Ball with her husband Keith Urban in Melbourne. What do you think about Nicole's scary skinny look? Sound off in comments below.
X
Share this: