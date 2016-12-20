1 of 9

Nicole Kidman hit the beach in a tiny bikini showing off her toned butt and legs but the fiery red-head had a pointed conversation with her daughter. Click through the gallery to see Kidman's family day at the beach.

The saucy Aussie rocked a flowered bikini on the beach in Sydney on December 20, 2016.

Kidman and her husband Keith Urban chilled on the beach.

The actress showed off her award winning booty in the tiny swimsuit.

Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6. 4. The ex-Mrs. Tom Cruise cried in a recent interview, t She hit the beach with8, and6. 4. The ex-Mrs.cried in a recent interview, t earing up when speaking about her children . "It makes me sad but I would just like to be here long enough to see my children grow up and for me to see them thriving," she told CBS. "Just wanting to be here, I'm an older mother… but what will be will be."

Kidman spoke about Connor and Isabella Cruise, her kids with Cruise. "I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It's not about anything else other than 'I wanted you.' It's that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I'm here to love and support you. That's what I connected to."