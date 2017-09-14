Nicki Minaj Busts Out Of Skin-tight Corset, Flashes Nipple During Couture Show!

Nicki Minaj
suffered a nip slip as she posed for the cameras this Wednesday during New York Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned! The voluptuous rapper spilled out of her dress during an appearance at the Marc Jacobs
runway show. Click through to see the photos.
The star seemed nonchalant as she gave a fierce look for the cameras while her breast busted out of her skin-tight corset.
She adjusted her outfit as soon as she noticed the wardrobe malfunction and yet her pose did not change one bit. Talk about handling it like a pro!
Minaj covered up her left nipple with her perfectly-manicured claws as she continued to smile for photographers outside the venue.
The “Super Bass” singer has long been known for her risqué outfit choices and unapologetic style.
This is not the first time her aversion to bras has been the cause of media havoc for sexy Minaj, 34.
“Damn everyone worrying about her a**!! So what if it’s fake it’s hers [sic] she bought it,” a user commented on Instagram. “Man made,” wrote another.
Despite it all, Minaj never misses a step when at an A-lister event and always seems confident in her bold outfit choices.
What do you think of her latest look? How do you think she handled her nip slip? Let us know in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.