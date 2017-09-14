Nicki Minaj Busts Out Of Skin-tight Corset, Flashes Nipple During Couture Show!

Marc Jacobs runway show. Click through to see the photos. Nicki Minaj suffered a nip slip as she posed for the cameras this Wednesday during New York Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned! The voluptuous rapper spilled out of her dress during an appearance at therunway show. Click through to see the photos. Photo credit: MEGA

The star seemed nonchalant as she gave a fierce look for the cameras while her breast busted out of her skin-tight corset. Photo credit: MEGA

She adjusted her outfit as soon as she noticed the wardrobe malfunction and yet her pose did not change one bit. Talk about handling it like a pro! Photo credit: MEGA

Minaj covered up her left nipple with her perfectly-manicured claws as she continued to smile for photographers outside the venue. Photo credit: MEGA

The “Super Bass” singer has long been known for her risqué outfit choices and unapologetic style. Photo credit: MEGA

This is not the first time her aversion to bras has been the cause of media havoc for sexy Minaj, 34. Photo credit: MEGA

In a past appearance, she dressed in a provocative see-through bodysuit with black pasties covering her nipples Photo credit: MEGA

Fans soon began bashing the star over her massive behind, saying that she may have gotten implants to enhance her curves. Photo credit: MEGA

“Damn everyone worrying about her a**!! So what if it’s fake it’s hers [sic] she bought it,” a user commented on Instagram. “Man made,” wrote another. Photo credit: MEGA

Despite it all, Minaj never misses a step when at an A-lister event and always seems confident in her bold outfit choices. Photo credit: MEGA