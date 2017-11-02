Chilling Crime Scene Photos From Nick Carter’s Alleged Sexual Assault Case Exposed

Nick Carter was investigated for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old fan at a friend’s home in 2006. RadarOnline.com has obtained chilling photos of the house where the alleged incident took place.

In a bombshell case file obtained from the Key West Police Department, the woman claimed her cousin was an acquaintance of Carter, 37. He allegedly offered to fly the women to Key West, Florida from Saturday, March 26, 2006 to Monday, March 28, 2006

While at dinner, the alleged victim claimed Carter’s friend Rob Kalouch “would keep putting his arm around me.” “I just wanted to be nice and I didn’t want to, like, put him off or anything like that,” she told a detective on the case. “But I would, like, try to move.” When the woman told the men that she had a boyfriend back home in Wisconsin they “seemed upset.”

When they returned to Carter’s friend’s house, the woman claimed Kalouch brought her into the bathroom. “He pulled me into the bathroom and Nick came in,” she explained. “They were trying to take my top off. I had a tube top on. Um, and they did get it off, and they were touching my chest. And so I was just trying to get my clothes back. I did get them back and I put them back on.”

When Carter left, Kalouch “put" her on the floor on her knees. “He didn’t, like, throw me on the floor or anything, but he put me on the floor and he said, ‘We have to do this.’ And he already had his – his d**k – his d**k out.” She performed oral sex for “maybe a minute.”

“I started crying,” she said. “Then Nick came in. And he had his d**k out already, too, and they put my – they moved my head to Nick’s d**k and then Nick asked why I was crying. He yelled at Rob and said that, ‘You always do this. You always make the girls cry.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t do that.'” The woman said she didn’t fight back because she “wasn’t sure what they were capable of.” “I didn’t know if they would hurt me or worse things could happen that were worse,” she said.

In a photo obtained by Radar, Kalouch could be seen lying on the bathroom floor where the alleged incident occurred. MySpace comments on the photo dated March 29, 2006 read, “I think he had a lil too much to drink… just a lil bit.” A second comment read, “This probably didn’t feel so hot in the morning! What did you guys drink?

A second photo reveals the layout of the home.