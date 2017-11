Officials have identified all victims of Tuesday’s terror attack in New York. Eight people were killed after a man from Uzbekistan, living in New Jersey, drove a rented truck into a crowd of people on a lower Manhattan bike path. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn who they were.

Nicholas Cleves. The recent college graduate lived in the West Village The youngest victim of the attack, and the only New Yorker, was 23-year-old. The recent college graduate lived in the West Village and was remembered as a “sweetheart.”

The only other American victim was New Jersey native Darren Drake. The 33-year-old was a project manager at Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center. His father revealed that Darren had recently had weight loss surgery, and was exercising, riding his bike during a brief break at work, when he was struck by the truck.

Ann-Laure Decadt was visiting New York from Belgium. She was biking with her mother and two sisters when they were attacked. Decadt, 31, leaves behind 3-year-old and 3-month-old sons. The others were unharmed.

The other five were longtime friends from Argentina, visiting America in celebration ofcthe 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. They were identified as Diego Enrique Angelini, 47, Hernán Ferruchi , 47, Hernán Diego Mendoza, 47, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, 47, and Ariel Erlij, 48

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, according to ABC News and is a 29-year-old Uzbek national The suspect, identified as, according to ABC News and is a 29-year-old Uzbek national who came to the U.S. in 2010.