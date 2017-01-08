1 of 7
A new HBO documentary called Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is giving fans a clear understanding why the mother-daughter duo was incapable of living one day without each other .
In the film, which aired on Jan. 7, cameras took fans inside Debbie Reynolds' house as Carrie Fisher enters with some food to share with her mother.
While the show unveils their close-knit bond, fans were shocked when Reynolds appeared on camera with bruises all over her face. "Unfortunately, my mother just fell because she was dizzy walking into her bathroom," Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, told the cameras about their 84-year-old mother.
Carrie later admits in the show that she and her mother are always on the red carpet, and despite her age and health complications, her mom won't slow down.
"I totally understand why she's doing it, and it makes me nervous — she'll forget she's not 35," Carrie said during the film. "It doesn't make sense to her that her body is not cooperating. She just can't change, that's a rule — and she's f*****g with me."
Even though Carrie reveals fears for her mom's health, the Star Wars actress is caught on camera frequently smoking and complaining she's exhausted.
