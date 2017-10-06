NeNe Leakes SLAMS ‘Racist’ Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann: ‘You Had To Stoop So Low!’

“On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home [sic],” Leakes, 49, wrote on Instagram alongside hashtags “#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists!” she later added. “What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc. children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults an kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up [sic].” Photo credit: Getty Images

Leakes then posted a video Biermann, 20, took in her home, captioning it: “We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown? [sic]”

Biermann responded in the comments, saying: “I’m not calling BLACK people roaches! i found a roach in NENEs home! Not calling her a roach dumb f**k. doesn’t matter if youre black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don’t fucking clean ur shit!!! [sic]” Photo credit: Getty Images

Zolciak, 39, then posted a conversation she had with her daughter a month ago, asking her to not send the video around because she “feels bad.”

“First off that video is a combination of 2 videos!” she added. “I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY [sic].” Photo credit: Getty Images

Leakes then attacked the blonde duo again in her final post, saying: “Kim Zolciak is the one that sent the video to Cynthia, Sheree, Marlo, Porsha and Kandi while we were filing in Spain. Now she has the nerve to make a pitty post! No one from Kim’s household was invited to my white party. Kim came as Sheree’s plus 1. She is a huge lier. All this season I have done nothing but try an be kind to her even when she said disrespectful things to me and broke glasses in my home. I STILL continue to be kind to her but this calculated video that was shot in my home during a time when we had no problems shows how low she will really go! Then she turns around an try to get the fans on her side of this s**t #trash [sic].”

Zolciak refused to acknowledge the feud during a WWHL appearance later that night. Photo credit: Getty Images