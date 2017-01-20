Jules Wainstein was a hot mess in Manhattan this week, after telling the judge that she feels her estranged husband has financially abandoned their family. Click through the gallery to see how the former Bravo star has been dealing with her major money problems and nasty divorce.

Michael's attorney countered Jules’ claims, telling the judge that his client HAD paid the outstanding bills. “The September order did order him to pay Uber and utilities. They were paid," his attorney said. "There is no proof they weren’t paid. That was connected to his mother’s credit card.”

But the judge wasn't buying Michael's explanation, saying in court, "Allegedly he's been to Florida twice, once to pursue a pilot's license fee. I'm wondering if he's curtailed his lifestyle and not complying with my orders. There is money available for certain things but not to comply. Why is he getting a pilot's license, but not paying child support?" What do you think about Jules and Michael's split? Sound off in comments below.