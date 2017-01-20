1 of 9
Jules Wainstein was a hot mess in Manhattan this week, after telling the judge that she feels her estranged husband has financially abandoned their family. Click through the gallery to see how the former Bravo star has been dealing with her major money problems and nasty divorce.
Troubled Wainstein smoked a cigarette after dropping her kids off at school on January 20, 2017, in New York City. She spent the prior day fighting her husband in court over their shocking financial situation, telling the judge that her husband has refused to pay for groceries, an Uber account, or their children’s tuition.
Weinstein's camp claims that Real Housewives of New York City star Michael has not paid multiple bills for his estranged wife and two children, as Radar exclusively reported. She was even slapped with an eviction notice over $71,000 in rent.
“I came home with my children and was shocked to find an eviction notice,” Wainstein said in her response to the eviction notice. “I was advised by Petitioner, I am not the tenant of record. Upon information and belief, Michael, my estranged husband, is the tenant of the premises pursuant to a lease agreement.”
Wainstein’s children attend an expensive private school, but her financial situation has been so tenuous that she recently found out she owed money for their tuition. A source told Radar, “She has them in a very private Jewish school. One day she got a call from the school asking if she needed to be put on a payment plan [because the tuition was in arrears]. She was totally blindsided!”
Wainstein’s dire financial situation didn’t stop her from smoking a cigarette. Smokes sell for around $14 a pack in the city!
“Mr. Wainstein hasn’t paid $10,000 on September 30 of 2016 or $10,000 on Oct 28, 2016 for tuition for the children, utilities, Uber, transportation, nanny and weekly groceries,” her attorney stated in court.
Michael's attorney countered Jules’ claims, telling the judge that his client HAD paid the outstanding bills. “The September order did order him to pay Uber and utilities. They were paid," his attorney said. "There is no proof they weren’t paid. That was connected to his mother’s credit card.”
But the judge wasn't buying Michael’s explanation, saying in court, “Allegedly he’s been to Florida twice, once to pursue a pilot’s license fee. I’m wondering if he’s curtailed his lifestyle and not complying with my orders. There is money available for certain things but not to comply. Why is he getting a pilot’s license, but not paying child support?” What do you think about Jules and Michael's split? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
