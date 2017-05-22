1 of 10
Tiffany Trump was stunning in a little black romper that showed off her fabulous figure on a steamy spring night in Manhattan. Click through the gallery to see the President’s daughter hitting the town while her parents toured the Middle East.
President Trump’s youngest daughter rocked a black see-through top in New York City on Friday night, May 19, 2017.
The law-school bound Trump, who was called “so terrific,”by her father, showed off her long thin legs in the black romper.
Her bra was peeking through the racy sleeveless top of her sexy outfit.
The daughter of Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, recently was accepted at Georgetown University Law School, just a few blocks from her dad’s new residence – the White House.
The Ivy League grad caught a ride with her friends as she headed out for the night.
She previously attended the University of Pennsylvania.
That's where she met boyfriend Ross Mechanic.
Did you know? Tiffany released a pop song, "Like a Bird," in 2011!
Trump couldn't hide her amazing figure as she hit the town.
