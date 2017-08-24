Sex, Drugs, Arrests & More! Inside CNN’S Most Shocking Scandals

Raunchy reporters are supposed to deliver the news, but they are making it with their seedy antics instead! RadarOnline.com has taken a hard look behind the made-up faces of TV's brightest stars. Click through the gallery to see their behind-the-scenes world of sleazy sex, drugs, biting, booze and wife beating!

CNN's Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon got caught biting two EMTs while strapped to a gurney in a shocking 2014 incident!

Medics working at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad were trying to calm Damon. They are now suing CNN and Damon , claiming she was "seriously intoxicated" and "unruly and violent" at the time of the disturbing event.

But that shameful episode is just one in a string of seemingly never-ending shenanigans at a disgraced news operation so blatantly biased that leaked emails posted to the website WikiLeaks showed one staffer colluded with the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign!

In one email, a producer for The Lead declared, "We're gonna stay Dem-focused." The show's host, Jake Tapper, later responded by saying that "wanting to stay 'Dem-focused' is a reference to the fact that I wanted to focus on the Democratic presidential contest."

That same WikiLeaks email dump also showed now-ex political staffer Donna Brazile tipping Hillary Clinton's campaign to questions that would be asked at debates! Incredibly, the network permitted Brazile to parrot Democratic propaganda as a paid staffer while also serving as the vice chair for the DNC!

Chris Cuomo Radar also found out New Day anchor got so trashed over the Memorial Day holiday in 2016 , he crashed his 1969 Pontiac Firebird convertible while drag racing around Southampton, N.Y., a ritzy summer resort town for the rich and famous.

Correspondent Richard Quest was busted for stumbling around New York City's Central Park with a bag of drugs, a sex toy in his boot and a rope around his neck that was tied to his genitals! When confronted by cops, Quest confessed, "I have meth in my pocket!"

Former anchor Felicia Taylor was busted for drunk driving in 2015 after sideswiping a car — and testing three times New York State's legal alcohol limit. She was so blitzed she had to be shuttled to the hospital!

A former producer died in her Manhattan apartment in an apparent drug overdose. When cops arrived, they found the place coated in cocaine residue, and the woman’s two-year-old daughter clutching her decomposing leg.

A clearly stoned Randi Kaye delivered a foggy, giggly report to Anderson Cooper in 2014 while reporting on the legalization of marijuana in Colorado!

Don Lemon An on-air clip showed boozed-up CNN Tonight host reporting from the Spotted Cat Music Club in New Orleans during the network's 2017 New Year's Eve coverage — and getting his ear pierced! "I need a little more. Pour me a little more. A little more. Perfect," Lemon mumbled on-air before producers mercifully cut his microphone!

Radar also uncovered a shameful trove of photos showing party-hearty Lemon making gang symbols while kicking up his heels at his Atlanta-area house in 2013.

John King and Dana Bash, who married in 2008, only months after she had divorced her first husband, CIA insider Jeremy Bash! King and Bash later separated just months after the birth of their only child amid swirling, And Radar dug up reports of "on-set sex" between CNN's talent, including a torrid affair betweenand, who married in 2008, only months after she had divorced her first husband, CIA insider! King and Bash later separated just months after the birth of their only child amid swirling, yet unconfirmed, rumors of cheating Photo credit: Getty Images