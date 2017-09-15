Hot Or Not? Best & Worst Celebrity Beach Bodies Exposed! thumbnail

Hot Or Not? Best & Worst Celebrity Beach Bodies Exposed!

Kylie, Eva, Kourtney and 20 other stars crash and burn — or sizzle in the sun!

From naturally stunning Heidi Klum and Cara Delevingne to plastic Courtney Stodden and bloated Eva Longoria, click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see some of Hollywood’s best and absolute worst beach bodies!

Hilary Duff is proud of her bikini body, even if, she admits, it’s a little thick. “I love my strong legs and my bum,” she has said. “I have a gymnast body—I'm never going to be that super skinny girl. I just want to be strong and feel good.”

It’s little surprise Cara Delevingne is hot in almost any bikini she throws on.

Delevingne, 25, also looks great in a one-piece swimsuit, too!

Robin Thicke may be a 40-year-old father, but he’s still one hot dad in those trunks — and it looks like April Love agrees!

It’s a cover-up! French actress Marion Cotillard appears to have something to hide.

Heidi Klum’s in as just as fashionably fit today as when she was a supermodel.

Tans fade, but pregnant beach-body bum Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt never seem to go away.

Pamela Anderson may be 50, but she can still turn heads on the beach.

Bloated Eva Longoria looked more beached than beautiful when she recently went for a swim.

Bethenny Frankel is one white-hot mama!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is clearly tanning for two.

Orlando Bloom famously frolicked naked with Katy Perry, and he looks just as good suited up!

Wendy Williams has worked hard to lose weight over the years, but her chest seems to have expanded!

Courtney Stodden, who recently flaunted her grossly overworked beach body, is in no danger of needing flotation devices in case of emergency.

Dad bod be damned! Leonardo DiCaprio proudly shows off his softer side.

No fake tan for Kylie Jenner, even though everything else on the reality starlet seems to be far from the real deal.
Glenn Close’s only fatal attraction is with this unflattering swimsuit.

Newsflash! Megyn Kelly might want to stay away from the spandex and opt for something a little more modern.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a chic black and silver suit while having fun in the sun.

Topshop heiress Chloe Green and "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks were an arresting pair when they recently went on a warm-weather getaway together.

