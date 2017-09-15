Hot Or Not? Best & Worst Celebrity Beach Bodies Exposed!

Hilary Duff is proud of her bikini body, even if, she admits, it’s a little thick. “I love my strong legs and my bum,” she has said. “I have a gymnast body—I'm never going to be that super skinny girl. I just want to be strong and feel good.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 21
It’s little surprise Cara Delevingne is hot in almost any bikini she throws on.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 21
Delevingne, 25, also looks great in a one-piece swimsuit, too!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 21
Robin Thicke may be a 40-year-old father, but he’s still one hot dad in those trunks — and it looks like April Love agrees!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 21
It’s a cover-up! French actress Marion Cotillard appears to have something to hide.
Topshop heiress Chloe Green and “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks were an arresting pair when they recently went on a warm-weather getaway together.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Hilary Duff is proud of her bikini body, even if, she admits, it’s a little thick. “I love my strong legs and my bum,” she has said. “I have a gymnast body—I'm never going to be that super skinny girl. I just want to be strong and feel good.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
It’s little surprise Cara Delevingne is hot in almost any bikini she throws on.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Delevingne, 25, also looks great in a one-piece swimsuit, too!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Robin Thicke may be a 40-year-old father, but he’s still one hot dad in those trunks — and it looks like April Love agrees!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
It’s a cover-up! French actress Marion Cotillard appears to have something to hide.
Topshop heiress Chloe Green and “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks were an arresting pair when they recently went on a warm-weather getaway together.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.