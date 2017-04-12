1 of 9

The party isn’t over for Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Nathan Griffith! Only months after the Teen Mom 2 star was arrested for domestic violence and possession of an open container, he was caught on camera letting loose with booze and cigarettes. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on his legal drama amid his downward spiral!

“Probably shouldn’t be smoking with my prep,” Griffith captioned a Snapchat of him lighting a cigarette with a blowtorch.

The gym rat then smoked the cigarette while giving the camera the middle finger.

But the fun didn’t stop there, as he poured a shot to celebrate his friend’s birthday. “Lay it up,” he captioned the video.

He was later picked up by the Horry County Police Department for possession of an open container and giving false information to law enforcement.

The Horry County Clerk of Court exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he pled guilty to the open container charge. He was ordered to pay $262.50 in fines. As for his domestic violence charge , General Sessions Court told Radar that he has a court hearing on May 5th to meet with a solicitor and defense attorney to enter a plea.

On an episode of Teen Mom 2, Griffith wanted to give over the rights of their son Kaiser to Evans. “I was really depressed and drinking on top of it but within a day in a half, I apologized for being a complete moron and said I would never actually do that,” he tweeted. “It’s sad though because everyone now and then goes through that s**t.”