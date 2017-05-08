1 of 11
Stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, and while some stars shimmered — others missed the mark.
Best: Allison Williams flaunted her new blonde 'do in utmost style, donning a colorful sequin mini dress.
Worst: Amber Rose's lingerie gown was downright tacky.
Wackiest: Paris Jackson went super casual for the awards show, an odd choice for someone making her true debut in the spotlight.
Best: Jasmine Tookes stuck with her Victoria's Secret roots, looking absolutely stunning in a lacy gown.
Worst: Adam Devine looked less like the show's host and more like a dumpster diver.
Wackiest: Farrah Abraham sparked major controversy with her bizarre Bollywood inspired ensemble.
Best: Zendaya was flawless from head-to-toe in her '70s inspired dress.
Worst: Miles Heizer was a straight-up checkerboard, let's be honest.
Wackiest: Jourdan Dunn's velvet and satin jumpsuit was an interesting choice, with a flattering color combination. But when it came to here ruffled one-shoulder sleeve, it was a no-no.
Best: Hailee Steinfeld was a lilac queen in her sexy mini dress paired with silver pumps.
