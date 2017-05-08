1 of 11

Getty/Mega Getty/Mega Stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, and while some stars shimmered — others missed the mark.

MEGA MEGA Wackiest: Paris Jackson went super casual for the awards show, an odd choice for someone making her true debut in the spotlight.

Getty Images Getty Images Best: Jasmine Tookes stuck with her Victoria's Secret roots, looking absolutely stunning in a lacy gown.

Getty Images Getty Images Worst: Adam Devine looked less like the show's host and more like a dumpster diver.

Getty Images Getty Images Best: Zendaya was flawless from head-to-toe in her '70s inspired dress.

Getty Images Getty Images Worst: Miles Heizer was a straight-up checkerboard, let's be honest.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Wackiest: Jourdan Dunn's velvet and satin jumpsuit was an interesting choice, with a flattering color combination. But when it came to here ruffled one-shoulder sleeve, it was a no-no.