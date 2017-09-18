2017 Emmys: Inside The Most Shocking Celebrity Moments! thumbnail

Awards Night Recap

2017 Emmys: Inside The Most Shocking Celebrity Moments!

A-listers stunned fans with steamy PDA, surprise appearances, baby reveals and more.

By
Posted on
2017 Emmys: Inside The Most Shocking Celebrity Moments! thumbnail
View gallery 10
Getty Images
2017 Emmys: Inside The Most Shocking Celebrity Moments!
1 of 10
Sunday night's Emmys were one of the most shocking ceremonies of all. From controversial politics to secret baby bumps and new A-lister couples, click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about the events that stunned Hollywood during the glamorous event.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jackie Hoffman jokingly slammed Laura Dern, 50, when the star took the Emmys for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category. Hoffman, 56, tweeted a series of seemingly offensive comments that users apparently took very seriously. "I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017," she wrote. "I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims," she continued, before adding: "I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Former White House Communications Director, Sean Spicer, 45, made a surprise cameo at the Emmy Awards this Sunday, and while A-listers were shocked and itching to squeeze in a selfie, not all were pleased. As Radar readers know, the politician suffered much backlash for his controversial views during his time serving President Donald Trump, and it seems Hollywood has not forgotten.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Gorgeous actress Anna Faris made her first public appearance after announcing her divorce from longtime husband Chris Pratt, 38. As Radar previously revealed, the two called it quits in early August after the actor's schedule and growing ego allegedly got in the way of their relationship. While Faris, 40, has spoken out about her heartbreak, Mom co-star Allison Janney recent revealed the actress is doing just fine. "She's fantastic," Janney, 57, told ET of newly-single Faris. "You know, life things happen to all of us, but she comes to work, she's a professional and we still have a great time together. We do it."

Photo credit: Getty Images

In a bizarre reveal, Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley admitted she doesn't watch TV, and hasn't in about seven years! "I technically don't have a home anywhere, so there's nowhere to put a TV," the actress, 25, said during a red carpet interview with E! News."I haven't had a TV since I moved out of my parents' house at 18," she continued. "All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to. When do people have time?"

Photo credit: Getty Images

After Sterling K. Brown won the Outstanding Actor in a Drama award and made a touching speech thanking everyone he cared for, productions cut him off and muted his microphone! "Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I'm a fan. I love y'all," an emotional Brown, 41, said before his speech was cut short.A-listers in the audience immediately started booing after the star wasn't able to finish his moving monologue.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ben Affleck took "date night" to a whole new level when he accompanies and cheered for girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys! According to Us Weekly, the actor, 45, "jumped up and cheered" for his Saturday Night Live producer gal, 37, when the show won outstanding variety sketch series. The two continued to flaunt their love throughout the awards ceremony, as an onlooker spotted them "holding hands and whispering and smiling."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, 50, planted a steamy kiss on Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard, 41, right in front of her husband! When the actor won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the Emmys, the blonde bombshell couldn't contain her excitement and proceeded to give her pal a big smooch right on the lips! What does Keith Urban, 49, think of this?

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton, 35, made a bombshell reveal during their red carpet appearance at the Emmys: they are expecting their second child! The actor, 51, placed his hands on his wife's baby bump as he shared the news. The duo has never looked happier!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Carpool Karaoke comedian James Corden, 39, made a rare appearance with pregnant wife Julia Carey, as the actress showed off her growing belly in a gorgeous black dress. "I'm here with my wife and she's five months pregnant, so [I'm] mostly just thinking of places that I can hide snacks," Corden joked to E! News. "That's all I'm really doing — I walk around thinking, 'Where can I hide snacks?' 'Cause she's gonna get hungry every 7 minutes,'" he sweetly added. "I will face the wrath if she's not fed. No, I found her a nice seat, so she's okay." Which was your favorite Emmy Awards reveal of the evening? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments