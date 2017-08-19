Mohamed Hadid Has Plastic Surgery? Real Estate Mogul Sports Eye Bandages

Mohamed Hadid put on a brand new face following scandal? The disgraced Beverly Hills real estate developer, father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, was spotted sporting bandages under his eyes. The businessman recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of illegally building a Hasput on a brand new face following scandal? The disgraced Beverly Hills real estate developer, father of modelsand, and ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, was spotted sporting bandages under his eyes. The businessman recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of illegally building a mansion much bigger and taller than Los Angeles city rules allowed . But now it looks like builder Mohamed is giving some attention to his own façade! Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mohamed, 68, and his fiancee Shiva Safai were photographed having lunch with friends in Beverly Hills. Fresh bandages under his eyes drew stares from onlookers!

The real estate developer stoked plastic surgery rumors with his bizarre appearance. He wore blue sunglasses over his eyes and bandages to shield what looked like an eye job.

Mohamed was married to his second wife, former model and RHOBH star Foster, from 1994 to 2000 and they had three kids, models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. Now it looks like he wants to look more attractive himself!

Is his ladylove inspiring him to appear younger? Mohamed is engaged to model and businesswoman Safai, who is 33 years younger than the man famed in the real estate world. This year, Safai has appeared on E!'s show Second Wives Club.

On July 20, Mohamed was sentenced, with the judge handing down fines and community service as the punishment in the mansion fiasco.

Bella and Gigi's dad was slapped with a fine totaling more than $3,000 — a payment of more than $14,000 to the city to cover the Building and Safety Department's costs, 200 hours of community service and three years' probation, as Radar has noted.