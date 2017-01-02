1 of 7
Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim may be back together again, but their vacation in Italy looked like a miserable time.
The troubled pair, who split last year in June, were spotted together shopping in Venice on Jan. 1, alongside their 11-year-old son, Kal-El Coppola Cage.
Cage appeared to be keeping his distance from his estranged wife as they walked the streets, and remained straight-faced during conversations with her.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 52-year-old actor learned his third wife Kim, 33, had allegedly been cheating on him while he was away working.
"Nick was blindsided when he was confronted with allegations that Alice had been cheating on him — all while he was at the Cannes film festival," a source told Radar in July.
After confronting her, Cage dropped a bombshell on his fans by claiming they had already secretly split as early as January 2016, after 12 years of marriage.
Their split turned nasty last month over a custody battle for Kal-El, but it appears the pair may be trying to work things out in Venice now.
