Mischa Barton's drug-fueled downward spiral reached new heights last month – and only RadarOnline.com has the disturbing text messages and photos that reveal what was really going on before her public meltdown.

Texts between Barton, 31, and a pal suggest that the British-born actress has been using almost any drug she can get her hands on! When asked whether she wanted the stimulant Adderall, she replied, "I need those. And I would kiss your face for a couple Xanax and some Norcos … just like a couple of those." Norcos are potent pain pills, and Xanax is a sedative.

In another exchange, she even mentioned a "rich coke dealer" she knows.

New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer – who reviewed the photos but hasn't treated Barton – told Radar, "It's possible these scars are from drug abuse, sometimes referred to as a 'skin popping.' These are usually a last resort for desperate individuals who cannot inject drugs intravenously."

But is she sticking to pills? Photos of Barton's bruise-riddled legs provide possible evidence she's been injecting drugs. According to sources, the markings are telltale signs she shooting up pills and even possibly heroin!

Barton's bizarre behavior made headlines on January 26, when she was spotted standing on a fence in her West Hollywood backyard, screaming about the end of the world. Neighbors called 911, and she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center , where she spent the night.

After her release, she claimed she'd been secretly dosed with the "date rape" drug GHB while celebrating her birthday during a party at a nightclub in West Hollywood . But pals said they saw her snort "some kind of white powder" – and that's what triggered her breakdown.