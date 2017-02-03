1 of 11

Mischa Barton stepped out for the first time since she was hospitalized last week, heading to the store to buy — alcohol! See the shocking photos.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Mischa, what are you doing?!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 31-year-old actress went makeup-free as she went grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday, looking somber since her major meltdown.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Barton really turned heads however when she was caught picking up a bottle of wine at a CVS Pharmacy.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar previously reported , Barton was rushed to the hospital for a mental evaluation after cops were called to her home last Thursday.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But according to sources, the starlet's big scare is no surprise. "Mischa has been on this downward spiral for years now," an insider told Radar exclusively. "Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed. She took on Dancing With The Stars to make some money and try to clean up her act — but that didn't help. She ended up purposely getting booted off [the show] because she couldn't handle it. She hated the show, she hated the work involved and really wanted to keep partying."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As reported, the star was reportedly spotted in her backyard hanging over the fence, babbling about her mother and spitting out "incoherent statements." Her concerned neighbors called 9-1-1 and the Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded. The neighbors reported it was a jumper or a possible overdose

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But this incident is just one of many. "I was with her a few times in the past year or so. One time was at a dinner party and she was doing mushrooms! Not the kind you eat either. Who does shrooms at a dinner party?" an insider revealed to Radar. "Then, just two weeks later, she was at a bar in NYC and smoking pot and doing coke. She was openly using her hand to snort coke off of in this tiny space."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Now, those close to Barton hope she'll finally get her act together following her hospital visit. "I really hope this is THE wake up call she needs," said Radar's source. "She has a horrible relationship with her mom — she's pretty much alone in LA. She's broke and hasn't been able to get it together to start making money again. Every time she attempts any sort of come back she ends up shooting herself in the foot and not being able to follow through. It's not just the partying either. She struggles with depression and she self medicated with the partying so when she hits bottom she hits hard."