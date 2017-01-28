1 of 8
Mischa Barton was released from the hospital on Jan. 27, just one day after her neighbors caught the star hanging over her fence ranting about her estranged mother. Despite her recent claims that she was drugged, RadarOnline.com has learned the actress may have been showing signs of distress as far back as April.
“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday,” she told PEOPLE. “While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.”
She went on to tell the publication that doctors informed her that she was slipped a date rape drug at the bash, which allegedly led to her outburst the following morning. Her disturbed neighbors called the police, who arrived to transport Barton to a hospital where she later underwent a psych evaluation.
Unfortunately, new photos that emerged just hours after Barton’s hospital release may tell another troubling story — she’s been exhibiting bizarre behavior for months.
The camera caught Barton in Beverly Hills last year in April looking disheveled.
This wouldn’t be the first time the 31-year-old actress has tried to cover up her personal battles. She was previously held on involuntary hold in a hospital in 2009, but insisted she just had a bad reaction to a wisdom tooth removal procedure.
An insider recently revealed to Radar that Barton has been headed for trouble for a number of years.“Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed,” the insider said. “She took on Dancing With The Stars to make some money and try to clean up her act — but that didn’t help.”
When Radar reached out to Barton’s estranged mom Nuala Quinn-Barton, said she was unaware of what had happened. “She has a horrible relationship with her mom — she’s pretty much alone in LA,” the insider told Radar. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
