1 of 10

Mischa Barton's scary downward spiral continued at a local bar where the actress stayed out drinking and smoking until 3am. Click through Radar's gallery to see The OC star spiraling toward rock bottom.

MEGA MEGA Barton has gone from bad to worse. The 31-year-old spent Wednesday night in the West Hollywood bar Barney's Beanery where she was downing drinks and smoking until 3 am.

The 9-1-1 call from her crazy January 26, 2017 meltdown was published by Radar and her neighbors reported her frightening state. "She's screaming and she keeps on saying I just want to die," one caller told the operator. "She's like, I'm gonna kill myself, and then she just keeps on… yeah, it's all nonsensical. But I'm very concerned."

Barton was transported to the hospital and after she was released claimed that her bizarre behavior was a result of the date rape drug GHB being slipped in her drink.

At the bar she looked disheveled as she was pounding drinks and smoking cigarettes.

Those close to Barton told Radar that her personal demons run deep. "Mischa has been on this downward spiral for years now ," an insider said. "Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed."

The former OC star has been struggling with drugs and her personal life is a disaster a source close to her told Radar. "She has a horrible relationship with her mom — she's pretty much alone in LA. She's broke and hasn't been able to get it together to start making money again. Every time she attempts any sort of come back she ends up shooting herself in the foot and not being able to follow through," the source claimed.

A troubled Barton looked distressed, knocked back drinks and puffed away on her cigarettes during the hours she spent at the local bar.