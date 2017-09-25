She’s Back! Wild Miley Cyrus Flashes Red Panties In Fiery See-Through Outfit

Miley Cyrus stunned in a completely sheer outfit during the second day of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, RadarOnline.com has learned. The "Malibu" singer showed off her hot body in a see-through white and red look that exposed everything from her toned abs to her sexy red panties! Click through to see the photos. stunned in a completely sheer outfit during the second day of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, RadarOnline.com has learned. The "Malibu" singer showed off her hot body in a see-through white and red look that exposed everything from her toned abs to her sexy red panties! Click through to see the photos. Photo credit: MEGA

The pop-star has been laying low with her risqué style ever since she got back together with longtime love Liam Hemsworth , 27. Photo credit: MEGA

After her "Malibu" single came out, Cyrus, 24, claimed she had started a new phase of her life. As fans noticed, that new phase included a style and beauty transformation. Photo credit: MEGA

While she had previously been known for her aggressively sexual looks back when Bangerz broke the internet in 2013, "Malibu brought out her softer, more emotional side. Photo credit: MEGA

It seems, however, that the peaceful, sensitive "Mmiley" has left the building, as just this past weekend she was spotted baring it all in Las Vegas next to her fellow A-listers. Photo credit: MEGA

Her latest see-through red carpet look is just a chip from the old block. Photo credit: MEGA