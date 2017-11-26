Mickey Rourke Looks Unrecognizable On Concert Outing thumbnail

Long Face

Mickey Rourke Looks Unrecognizable On Concert Outing

'The Wrestler' star, known for his plastic surgery, mingles with fans.

Mickey Rourke has shocked eyewitnesses with his strange look for years. The actor, 65, has been unrecognizable thanks to plastic surgery. But incredibly, this weekend, devoted fans were able to recognize him at the Guns N' Roses concert at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.

Some have put Rourke on the list of most shocking celebrity plastic surgery transformations of all time. He has not looked like his former 9 ½ Weeks self while partying in Los Angeles.

This weekend, Rourke wore a tighter brown tank top with a fitted blue sweater over it and washed out jeans. The actor sported a crucifix necklace and wild long blond hair to attend the concert that was a celebrity magnet this weekend.

In 2015, Rourke sported a bandaged nose in Beverly Hills, as Radar has reported.

Why the long face? Former boxer Rourke admitted having plastic surgeries, commenting, "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together."

Rourke often wears tight jeans that show a noticeable bulge! The Barfly star has also flaunted his manhood in skin-tight boxers. Rourke shook hands with fans at the G & R concert after Thanksgiving.

Earlier this fall, Rourke told followers on Instagram that he'd had a nose job. A photo showed him with a nose bandage and his plastic surgeon.

Rourke has no qualms about going under the knife. He wrote on Instagram about his nose surgery earlier this year, "Now i am "pretty again:(lol)...one more to go. I don't know what day it is don't even realize operation is over." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

