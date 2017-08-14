Mickey Rourke Puts Manhood On Full Display In Skin-Tight Boxers thumbnail

Shocking Photos

Mickey Rourke Puts Manhood On Full Display In Skin-Tight Boxers

The 64-year-old actor's latest gym outfit left little to the imagination.

BACKGRID
Aging star Mickey Rourke was just spotted flashing his bulge while wearing a pair of super-tight boxer briefs during a gym session with Jean-Claude Van Damme and a personal trainer, RadarOnline.com can report. While out in California, the retired boxer was not afraid to show off his assets in hip-hugging underwear, sneakers and a snug hoodie.

The 64-year-old action actor wore a skin-tight all grey outfit on his latest workout date in Cali.

Apart from his obvious bulge and muscular legs, the actor’s toned chest was exposed in the risqué athletic look.

Showing off his chest tattoos, Rourke was accompanied by a buff pal, also in grey.

The aging screenwriter and former athlete looked fit as ever as he left the gym wearing a grey exercise headband and dark sunglasses.

As Radar previously reported, Rourke has been bashed for his botched plastic surgery – which some believe has made his face completely unrecognizable.

Despite the hate, the star seems to have every bit of confidence on himself and on his body.

What do you think of Mickey Rourke’s latest gym outfit? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

