Bizarre Legal Twist: Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter Walks Free!

Judge Moniz handed down a two and a half year sentence, telling a crying Carter that she would serve 15 months in prison and then be on probation until August 1, 2022 for her crime , but the decree was short lived. Her attorney asked for a “stay,” telling the judge that he planned to appeal her case saying that the process could take years and that she would be out of prison before the appeal even took place. “Stays are not generally the practice here in Massachusetts,” Moniz stated, adding, “the practice of staying is grounded in rudimentary notions of justice. The conviction may be reversible, but the time spent in prison is not.” He then ruled that she would be released on a “stay,” telling the court: “I am satisfied that a grant of a stay through the Massachusetts court system only is warranted.”