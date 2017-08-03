Bizarre Legal Twist: Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter Walks Free!

Michelle Carter
was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter
of her boyfriend but a shocking last minute legal request ended with her walking out of court a free woman, without having to serve any time behind bars! Guilty in the death of Conrad Roy III
, who committed suicide at her encouragement with thousands of text messages, a judge handed down the sentence as she sobbed in court, but he agreed with her lawyer’s request to “stay” the sentence and allowed her to remain out of jail and released her on her probation terms. “I am satisfied that a grant of a stay through the Massachusetts court system only is warranted,” Judge Lawrence Moniz
