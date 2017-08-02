Make Michelle Rot In Prison! Conrad Roy’s Family Begs Judge To Give Carter 20 Years

Michelle Carter
was found guilty by a judge of involuntary manslaughter and will be sentenced by a Massachusetts judge for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy
, to commit suicide. Thousands of text messages Carter, 20, sent showed her callous behavior, including ones that described her pushing him to “f***ing get back,”
in his truck when he hesitated about ending his life. On the eve of her sentencing, Roy’s aunt made an impassioned plea, asking the judge to give her 20 years in prison, claiming that her nephew will never have those years, while Carter's father begged for leniency. RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively with Roy’s grandfather about the beloved teen as the judge prepared to hand down his punishment. Click through the gallery for details about Carter’s possible prison time and to see the crime scene photos and vicious text messages that caused her to be found guilty in the death of Roy.