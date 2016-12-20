1 of 8

America's most despised teen appear in court to face the judge over charges that she encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide in a series of gruesome text messages. Click through the gallery to see Michelle Carter as she is being prosecuted for Conrad Roy's death.

Splash News Splash News Carter, 20, wore a cream sweater and her hair pulled back in a ponytail when she appeared before the judge in Taunton Juvenile Court on December 19 2016. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy , her high school boyfriend, whom prosecutors claimed committed suicide at her encouragement.

Splash News Splash News Roy and Carter exchanged multiple text messages where she allegedly told him to take his own life. Prosecutors said Carter was on the phone with Roy 47 minutes shortly before he died . "He was scared. She told him to get back in the car," they said previously in court.

Splash News Splash News "When are you going to do it? Stop ignoring the question???? You can't keep push [sic] it off," prosecutors claimed Carter texted Roy

Splash News Splash News Roy's mother said on the day he died he took a walk on the beach with his family but was distracted by his phone, MassLive.com reported. Prosecutors claimed Carter spent the day barraging him with gruesome messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Splash News Splash News Court records showed a text from Carter that read: "I thought you wanted to do this. This time is right and you're ready. You just need to do it. You can't keep living this way. You just need to do it like you did the last time and not think about it and just do it, babe. You can't keep doing this every day," according to MassLive.com