7 of 7

Carter was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison but was released on a “stay” on August 3, 2017. She would remain free from prison until her appeal case is complete. Stay with Radar for updates on the case. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images