1 of 12
Getty Images
Getty Images
Neverland Ranch has undergone a dramatic makeover and is back on the market after a whopping $33 MILLION price reduction. The home where Michael Jackson was accused of committing heinous crimes has undergone a facelift since the sheriff raided the compound to seize evidence in his child molestation trial. Click through the gallery to see the infamous property and how it has changed eight years after his shocking death.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
Neverland no more? Jackson named his beloved Santa Barbara compound after Peter Pan’s fantasy island but it was the scene of his downfall when he was accused of molesting a child in the home and faced a lengthy trial for the charges. He denied the charges and was ultimately cleared.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
Santa Barbara County Sheriffs raided the compound in 2003, seizing evidence that they later used in the child abuse trial. Officers first searched “Mr. Jackson’s main area,” as a recording of the raid obtained by Radar in 2016 revealed.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
Former Santa Barbara Senior Assistant District Attorney Ron Zonen, who helped prosecute Jackson, told Radar, "A lot of this stuff was used to desensitize the children, and Michael admitted taking one child after another into bed with him for long periods of time."
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
The house was put on the market for $67 million dollars, reduced from the original $100 million asking price.
Erasing the history of Jackson’s home, the property was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch, which was the original name of the estate in the 1970s. In 2008, when Jackson hit dire financial straits, he placed the home in the Sycamore Valley Ranch Company LLC.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
The new real estate listing touts the 12,598 square foot French-Normandy style main residence but never mentions Jackson.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
“Surrounded by manicured lawns, gardens, and magnificent trees, as well as a gorgeous lake with waterfall and swans, boat stops and beach, the house has an expansive covered outdoor entertaining area with a copper Santa Maria-style woodburning barbecue and a full kitchen,” the listing describes.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
Items "collected by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department paint a dark and frightening picture of Jackson,” an investigator on the case in 2003 told Radar.
Joyce Rey
Joyce Rey
While the famous Ferris wheel and train that Jackson installed are gone, “A Disney-style train station has a kitchenette, loft, and two fireplaces,” the real estate site notes. “There is also an approximately 1,900 square foot private fire station and administration building with three restrooms and a shower.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Jackson was found not guilty of the child molestation charges in 2003 but he said that he felt “violated” after the police raided his home and vowed to never live there again.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Fans are furious about the impending sale, bombarding the real estate agent about Jackson’s home. “NO It’s one of a kind, this is Michaels home,” one wrote and another said: “Hell no to the no no no!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: