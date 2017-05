Neverland Ranch has undergone a dramatic makeover and is back on the market after a whopping $33 MILLION price reduction. The home where Michael Jackson was accused of committing heinous crimes has undergone a facelift since the sheriff raided the compound to seize evidence in his child molestation trial. Click through the gallery to see the infamous property and how it has changed eight years after his shocking death.

Neverland no more? Jackson named his beloved Santa Barbara compound after Peter Pan’s fantasy island but it was the scene of his downfall when he was accused of molesting a child in the home and faced a lengthy trial for the charges. He denied the charges and was ultimately cleared.

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs raided the compound in 2003, seizing evidence that they later used in the child abuse trial. Officers first searched “Mr. Jackson’s main area,” as a recording of the raid obtained by Radar in 2016 revealed.

Former Santa Barbara Senior Assistant District Attorney, who helped prosecute Jackson, told Radar, "A lot of this stuff was used to desensitize the children , and Michael admitted taking one child after another into bed with him for long periods of time."

“Surrounded by manicured lawns, gardens, and magnificent trees, as well as a gorgeous lake with waterfall and swans, boat stops and beach, the house has an expansive covered outdoor entertaining area with a copper Santa Maria-style woodburning barbecue and a full kitchen,” the listing describes.

While the famous Ferris wheel and train that Jackson installed are gone, “A Disney-style train station has a kitchenette, loft, and two fireplaces,” the real estate site notes. “There is also an approximately 1,900 square foot private fire station and administration building with three restrooms and a shower.

Jackson was found not guilty of the child molestation charges in 2003 but he said that he felt “violated” after the police raided his home and vowed to never live there again.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Fans are furious about the impending sale, bombarding the real estate agent about Jackson’s home. “NO It’s one of a kind, this is Michaels home,” one wrote and another said: “Hell no to the no no no!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.