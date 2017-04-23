1 of 9

Michael Jackson's son 's son Prince was almost unrecognizable when he was spotted sporting some new ink and a much slimmer physique while picking up sushi in Calabasas.

Prince, who was sporting a new tattoo on his leg, seemed to be headed up to Blanket's house in the Calabasas to share some sushi with his little brother.

Prince no longer lives at the Calabasas home and is rarely seen in the neighborhood.

When asked how he was doing, he smiled and replied, "I'm just trying to get by."

Prince's new place in the spotlight comes just weeks after sister Paris' bombshell interview in Rolling Stone magazine, in which she claimed she was sexually abused — and that her father was murdered.

"Prince was very upset about it," the source said. "He feels Paris sold him out to become more famous. He and [younger brother] Blanket wish she would have cleared it by them first."