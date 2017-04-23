1 of 9
Michael Jackson's son Prince was almost unrecognizable when he was spotted sporting some new ink and a much slimmer physique while picking up sushi in Calabasas.
Prince, who was sporting a new tattoo on his leg, seemed to be headed up to Blanket's house in the Calabasas to share some sushi with his little brother.
As Radar previously reported, the 20-year-old recently returned to the spotlight for his role as a co-founder of the charity Heal Los Angeles.
Prince's new place in the spotlight comes just weeks after sister Paris' bombshell interview in Rolling Stone magazine, in which she claimed she was sexually abused — and that her father was murdered.
Paris' big brother was not happy about her spilling the beans on the famous family, Radar can reveal.
"Prince was very upset about it," the source said. "He feels Paris sold him out to become more famous. He and [younger brother] Blanket wish she would have cleared it by them first."
