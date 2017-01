Michael Jackson 's kids might need to prepare themselves for the truth Dr. Conrad Murray wants to share with them — who their biological parents really are!

"I am very respectful of the children," he told the publication. "I am also sensitive to any information that could damage the children . I will say this I know the biological grasp of every one of Michael's children. I also know the biological grasp of Blanket's mother."

Getty Images

Getty Images

"However, I reserve that statement, that explanation, for those children," Murray went on. "If they came forward to me one day when they are adults and they are prepared and they are not tainted as they are now and they wanted the truth, then we can have that conversation and they can know whatever they want."