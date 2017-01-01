1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Michael Jackson's kids might need to prepare themselves for the truth Dr. Conrad Murray wants to share with them — who their biological parents really are!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The late King of Pop's doc told the Daily Mail on Dec. 31 that he knows the truth about their real moms and dads.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"I am very respectful of the children," he told the publication. "I am also sensitive to any information that could damage the children. I will say this I know the biological grasp of every one of Michael's children. I also know the biological grasp of Blanket's mother."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Michael's fans know that while son Prince, 19, and Paris, 18, are mothered by Debbie Rowe, Michael's youngest son Blanket's mother has yet to be revealed.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"However, I reserve that statement, that explanation, for those children," Murray went on. "If they came forward to me one day when they are adults and they are prepared and they are not tainted as they are now and they wanted the truth, then we can have that conversation and they can know whatever they want."
Getty Images
Getty Images
"But I won't put it in the book or any report," he added, "But, I do know." Conrad made headlines again when he exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he was worried about Paris, especially after she blasted him on her social media by calling him a "cold blooded murdered" after his book was published.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"I hope that she has not made a statement because if she makes any statement other than as I've shown in that book then it is not her," he continued. "So if she's saying anything on social media, it's not true."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar readers know, Paris has been working to repair her broken relationship with Rowe ever since she was diagnosed with cancer and is struggling to survive. What do you think about Conrad's claims? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: