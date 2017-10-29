Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, And Blanket Throw Huge Halloween Bash

"Thriller," one of the late Michael Jackson' s most famous hits, is still a Halloween classic and his three kids did him proud with a Halloween party at his estate this weekend. And Radar has the top-secret details! Scroll through the gallery for more. Photo credit: ZTPR

Paris and Prince Jackson were seen hanging with psychic Troy Griffin and Beverly Hills doctors Peyman and Todd Gravori at the party. Although Paris and Prince wore costumes, "Blanket attended the party costume-free and was just walking around very shy," a source told Radar about Michael's youngest child.

According to the source, Prince "was a part of scaring people in the haunted house they had set up on the Michael Jackson estate." Reality star Frankie Grande, Hollywood publicist Zack Teperman, and television producer Kayla Metz were some of the guests. Photo credit: Jason Herendez

As for high-profile model Paris, she "was wild, running around jumping on everyone and was the life of the party enjoying every moment." Retired NFL Player Bret Lockett also made the scene. Photo credit: ZTPR

According to the Radar insider, a lot of people at the party were discussing Dee Dee Jackson as the party was raising funds for her foundation. Tito Jackson's ex-wife Dee Dee tragically drowned at a businessman's home. Photo credit: ZTPR

Prince gave sister Paris a piggy back ride on the red carpet. Model Deserae Rose was among the guests. But even at a Halloween party, the Jackson clan was thinking of Dee Dee, who was previously married to Tito. In 1994, Dee Dee was found dead floating in a swimming pool and her beau, Los Angeles businessman, Donald Bohana, was eventually charged with murdering her. Bohana was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2000. He was sentenced 15 years to life in prison. Photo credit: ZTPR