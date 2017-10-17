Alicia Vikander & Michael Share Romantic Lunch Date After Tying The Knot In Ibiza thumbnail

Alicia Vikander & Michael Share Romantic Lunch Date After Tying The Knot In Ibiza

The actors couldn't keep their hands off each other during their post-wedding outing.

Alicia Vikander, 29, & Michael Fassbender, 40, finally tied the knot, and RadarOnline.com has learned the duo celebrated their love with an intimate Ibiza ceremony! After saying their "I dos" the actors attended a private outdoor lunch with friends, where they sipped on wine and munched on snacks. All was fun and games until Vikander and Fassbender sneaked into a corner to kiss! Click through to see the sweet photos of the happy couple on their big day.

As Radar has learned, through PEOPLE reports, the famous pair exchanged vows at the ritzy La Granja farmstead resort. They were joined by a close group of friends and family.

On Sunday, various outlets spotted tem wearing their wedding bands as they celebrated with their A-lister pals.

Before the ceremony, the pair was seen canoodling around the Spanish island and enjoying the tropical vacation with their loved ones.

They remained low-key during the entire getaway and ceremony, only focusing on expressing their true love.

Newlyweds Vikander and Fassbender first met in 2014 on the set of The Light Between Oceans.

Ironically, they played a married couple in the heartbreaking film.

Rumors soon spread that the two were dating, yet they kept their relationship quiet for a long time – until it was no longer possible!

What do you think of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's adorable wedding ceremony in Ibiza? Let us know in the comments section!

