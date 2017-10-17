Alicia Vikander & Michael Share Romantic Lunch Date After Tying The Knot In Ibiza

Alicia Vikander, 29, & , 29, & Michael Fassbender , 40, finally tied the knot, and RadarOnline.com has learned the duo celebrated their love with an intimate Ibiza ceremony! After saying their "I dos" the actors attended a private outdoor lunch with friends, where they sipped on wine and munched on snacks. All was fun and games until Vikander and Fassbender sneaked into a corner to kiss! Click through to see the sweet photos of the happy couple on their big day. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has learned, through PEOPLE reports, the famous pair exchanged vows at the ritzy La Granja farmstead resort. They were joined by a close group of friends and family. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Sunday, various outlets spotted tem wearing their wedding bands as they celebrated with their A-lister pals. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Before the ceremony, the pair was seen canoodling around the Spanish island and enjoying the tropical vacation with their loved ones. Photo credit: BACKGRID

They remained low-key during the entire getaway and ceremony, only focusing on expressing their true love. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Newlyweds Vikander and Fassbender first met in 2014 on the set of The Light Between Oceans. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ironically, they played a married couple in the heartbreaking film. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rumors soon spread that the two were dating, yet they kept their relationship quiet for a long time – until it was no longer possible! Photo credit: BACKGRID