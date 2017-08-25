Doing A World Of Good! Mher Khachatryan Makes Art With A Message

Up in smoke! On World NO Tobacco Day Armenian artist Mher Khachatryan cohosted an exhibit of his stunning paintings illustrating the ills of smoking and RadarOnline.com has the provocative pictures. The creator, who regularly used renderings of smoke to address themes of life and death, created powerful large-scale works to drive home the dangers of tobacco use worldwide. Click through the gallery to see the moving works of art.

Mher (second from right) flanked by Madagascar’s U.N. Ambassador Zina Andrianarivelo-Razafy (far left), Razafy’s wife, Elise (far right), and U.N. General Assembly President Peter Thomson at the World No Tobacco Day.

“Without even smoking, smoking affected my life,” Khachatryan said at the event on May 31, 2017.

The event was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, with several global dignitaries looking on.

“We need to help each other, and, united, we can fight and conquer,” Khachatryan said about his mission.

"I think we achieved something there and part of it is because we had key figures there,” Khachatryan said about the event that showcased his artwork. “We had the PGA (President of General Assembly) Peter Thomson who came to congratulate and thanked us for doing such an important event at the United Nations. The WHO (World Health Organization)… who actually spoke there. That was also very important to have him.”

“There are a lot of things still going on with this theme,” the artist said about his efforts to eradicate tobacco use around the world.