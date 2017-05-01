1 of 6
The 2017 Met Gala is here, and the A-list celebrities have upped their fashion game for the industry's big night! Click through the gallery to see the gorgeous stars at the exclusive event.
Vogue editrix Anna Wintour wore a glittering gold gown to welcome guests to the annual party at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City on Monday, May 1, 2017. The Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo was being honored.
Supermodel Gisele Bunchden arrived wearing a backless sliver beaded gown.
Katy Perry wore a fabulous red gown and red veil that completely covered her head.
Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer was stunning in a flowered gown with her fiancé.
Claire Danes wore a white jacket and black pants in an elegant look.
