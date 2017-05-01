1 of 19

Getty Images Getty Images From fashion A-game to the Z List, the Met Gala 2017 saw the full spectrum of looks on the red carpet. Click through the gallery to see the biggest fashion fails and the wackiest winners of the night.

Getty Images Getty Images WORST: Madonna's camo-dress was a fashion miss for the night.

Getty Images Getty Images WACKY: Solange Knowles' puffy coat was a bold move, but it put some to sleep!

Getty Images Getty Images BEST: Kendall Jenner's sexy black sequin thong was amazing, but definitely not for everyone!

Getty Images Getty Images WACKY: Katy Perry's red costume was the craziest of all!

Getty Images Getty Images BEST: Zendaya's beautiful dress stole the show.

Getty Images Getty Images BEST: Riley Keough's red and black Louis Vuitton dress was stunning.

Getty Images Getty Images WORST: Goops! Gwyneth Paltrow's pale dress was a fashion fail.

Getty Images Getty Images BEST: Mindy Kaling was radiant in her blue dress.

Getty Images Getty Images BEST: Rose Byrne's red dress was gorgeous.

Getty Images Getty Images WORST: Kate Hudson's look was a wild choice.

Getty Images Getty Images BEST: Gisele showed off her model figure in a skin-tight silver gown.

Getty Images Getty Images WACKY: Chrissy Teigen's dress was wild, but John Legend was the perfect arm candy!