From fashion A-game to the Z List, the Met Gala 2017 saw the full spectrum of looks on the red carpet. Click through the gallery to see the biggest fashion fails and the wackiest winners of the night.
WACKY: Rihanna's stunning gown basically won the Met Gala .
WORST: Kim Kardashian took her "no glam" look to the extreme.
BEST: Bella Hadid rocked a skin-tight bodysuit .
WORST: Madonna's camo-dress was a fashion miss for the night.
WACKY: Solange Knowles' puffy coat was a bold move, but it put some to sleep!
BEST: Kendall Jenner's sexy black sequin thong was amazing, but definitely not for everyone!
WACKY: Katy Perry's red costume was the craziest of all!
BEST: Zendaya's beautiful dress stole the show.
BEST: Riley Keough's red and black Louis Vuitton dress was stunning.
WACKY: LaLa Anthony's sheer dress was a wild choice. Was she sending her estranged husband Carmelo a message about what he's missing?
WORST: Goops! Gwyneth Paltrow's pale dress was a fashion fail.
BEST: Mindy Kaling was radiant in her blue dress.
BEST: Rose Byrne's red dress was gorgeous.
WORST: Kate Hudson's look was a wild choice.
BEST: Jennifer Lopez was perfect in her ice blue Valentino gown.
BEST: Gisele showed off her model figure in a skin-tight silver gown.
WACKY: Chrissy Teigen's dress was wild, but John Legend was the perfect arm candy!
BEST: The force was with Daisy Ridley in her gorgeous dress!
