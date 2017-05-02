1 of 7
This year's Met Ball was more dramatic than ever, with plenty of feuds and freeze-outs among Hollywood's hottest celebrities. Get the scoop on what you DIDN'T see on camera.
Once again, no Real Housewives were allowed at the ball despite RHONY's Bethenny Frankel claiming she once dated Jennifer Lopez's new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
Surprisingly, Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to the festivities either — and sadly her close relationship with Vogue sister publication Vanity Fair didn't even help her! It was rumored that the Kardashian klan blocked her from attending amid their family feud.
Inside the ball, without husband Kanye on her arm, Kim Kardashian wasn't treated like celebrity royalty. According to onlookers, the reality star was surprisingly quiet at the event, sitting by herself most of the evening. Newly single bestie La La Anthony was the only one spotted hanging out with her.
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was too busy working the fashion crowd to get more modeling gigs — laughing at the bar and ordering diet cokes! Sources tell Radar she spent most of the evening with Donnetta Versace, not with Kim!
Celine Dion seemed to be the Met Ball favorite, with everyone greeting her throughout the evening.
A-Rod and J.Lo were the most watched couple in the room, but insiders claim Lopez was eager to keep other women away from her new man.
