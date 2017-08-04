Busty Melissa Gorga Spills Out Of Low-Cut Suit In Steamy Maui Photo Shoot With Hubby

RHONJ
star Melissa Gorga
was just pictured posing semi-nude in a steamy bathing suit photo shoot with her husband Joe Gorga
, RadarOnline.com can report.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
The busty reality star wore a dark brown one-piece with a golden pineapple graphic and platform heels as she sensually posed for the ultra-sexy photo session.
At 38, Melissa showed off her plus-sized cleavage in the low-cut suit while flipping her hair and making sultry faces at her hubby’s iPhone camera.
Diva-like in hoop earrings, the Housewife blew kisses at the camera as her doting husband of 13 years snapped away on his phone.
However, drama was the last thing on her mind as she was pictured enjoying the sexy spotlight with her love, Joe.
What do you think of the couple’s racy shoot? Let us know in the comments section!
