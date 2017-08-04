Melissa gorga shows cleavage photo shoot husband

Hot Pics!

Busty Melissa Gorga Spills Out Of Low-Cut Suit In Steamy Maui Photo Shoot With Hubby

The ‘RHONJ’ star blew kisses at the camera as she posed semi-naked in high heels.

By
Posted on
RHONJ star Melissa Gorga was just pictured posing semi-nude in a steamy bathing suit photo shoot with her husband Joe Gorga, RadarOnline.com can report.

The busty reality star wore a dark brown one-piece with a golden pineapple graphic and platform heels as she sensually posed for the ultra-sexy photo session.

At 38, Melissa showed off her plus-sized cleavage in the low-cut suit while flipping her hair and making sultry faces at her hubby’s iPhone camera.

Diva-like in hoop earrings, the Housewife blew kisses at the camera as her doting husband of 13 years snapped away on his phone.

While in May, Melissa was blasted for her catfight with sister-in-law ad co-star Teresa Giudice, the star has been off the radar for quite a while.

As Radar readers know, Melissa has tried to be there for Teresa since her husband Joe Giudice was arrested and put behind bars for fraud.

However, drama was the last thing on her mind as she was pictured enjoying the sexy spotlight with her love, Joe.

