Melanie Griffith was out and about after admitting that she suffers from Epilepsy.

She just announced on Wednesday at a Women's Brain Health Initiative panel hosted by Sharon Stone that she had been diagnosed with epilepsy following a seizure at the Cannes Film Festival.

The talented actress said: "I had two seizures one they took me off the boat. I had this major grand mal seizure, and they took me to the hospital in Cannes and then brought me back to the boat. And then I had another seizure and I went back."

She added: "They did the EEG and started to look at it seriously. When I came back (to the United States), I was diagnosed with epilepsy and nobody had said to me over a period of 20 years, no one paid enough attention to even diagnose me."

Surprisingly, Griffith said her divorce was a 'real healer' – although she did not specify which one. The actress has been married three times

She split with third husband Antonio Banderas, 57, in 2015 after the couple had been together for 18 years.