INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Mel B has obtained a restraining order against the nanny, whom the for Spice Girls member claims is extorting her after her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte allegedly "got her pregnant during an affair."

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images According to reports, the 41-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, obtained a court order to search a storage locker belonging to ex nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images On Tuesday, she was spotted leaving the LAPD's Hollywood station.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Brown claimed that Gilles possessed 12-15 boxes containing sex tapes, photos of Gilles and Belafonte and Spice at the storage facility.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Police didn't find anything after they raided the unit, according to reports.

Stephen Belafonte of cheating on her with the family nanny in an explosive restraining order against him. As Radar previously reported, Brown accused her husband from hell of cheating on her with the family nanny in an explosive restraining order against him.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Lorraine Gilles looked after the couple's three children Madison, Angel and Phoenix for seven years before Mel B, 41, fired her in 2016. The 26-year-old bombshell was born Germany before moving to California in 2007. "He would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was," the X Factor UK judge wrote in a restraining order against her hubby. "He immediately began setting Lorraine up as my rival." Mel B claims her husband and the nanny began having an affair. "Over the course of some three years, I recently learned that [he] paid Lorraine in excess of $300,000 for alleged nanny services," she wrote.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images The songstress claims the nanny became pregnant with his child in 2014. "He later demanded that Lorraine have an abortion," she wrote. "Respondent used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine's abortion, and he used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine's hotel stay while she recuperated from the procedure." When Mel B fired Gilles, her husband threatened that she could sell stories to the press and call child services on her. Mel B complied and rehired her. She claims he treated her "as if she was his wife and I was second rate." She fired her again in September 2016.