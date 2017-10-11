Mel B Flashes Toned Abs In Teeny Bikini During Hawaii Vacation Amid Divorce thumbnail

Still Got It!

Mel B Flashes Toned Abs In Teeny Bikini During Hawaii Vacation Amid Divorce

The ex Spice Girl is looking hotter than ever since parting ways with sleazy Stephen.

Melanie Brown, 42, flashed her toned body in a teeny blue bikini as she enjoyed a pool day in Hawaii this past Monday. The singer looked sexy as ever as she watched dolphins do tricks in the water and enjoyed time with family amid her bitter split. As , 42, flashed her toned body in a teeny blue bikini as she enjoyed a pool day in Hawaii this past Monday. The singer looked sexy as ever as she watched dolphins do tricks in the water and enjoyed time with family amid her bitter split. As RadarOnline.com readers know,Mel B has been battling a brutal divorce war with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, 42. After multiple cheating allegations, racy sex tapes and threatening domestic abuse claims, it still seems the duo is no closer to resolving their issues. Click through to learn more.

As Radar previously revealed, Brown's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte leaked a raunchy tape of him having sex with another woman. He hoped to use the video as evidence in his court case against Brown, claiming that she filmed the scene and took part in the three-way.

Mel B claimed her husband and the woman, Siara Diandra, began having sex without her consent, which is one of the reasons why she filed for divorce.

Brown also claimed that Belafonte abused her, beat their dog, flirted with the nanny and kept a gun in their house!

Belafonte's brother, Jeremiah Stansbury, even sided with Mel B, and bashed his brother for his sleazy ways."Steve and Mel had been arguing and he told her, 'I'm going out to get my d*** sucked.' This was his way of making her feel small," he told The Sun.

Stansbury also claimed that Belafonte had a separate apartment where he would take his mystery girls.

Brown's lawyers claimed the former Spice Girl is hoping to get a permanent restraining order against Belafonte.

The former couple had a courtroom face-off in September, and eyewitnesses claimed the singer refused to even look at her cheating hubby.

Since then, she's been flaunting her curvy body all over town.

Rumors even suggested that newly single Mel B was dating a married cop!

What do you think of Melanie Brown taking time off in Hawaii to relax amid her divorce drama? Sound off in the comments below.

