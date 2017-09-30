Plastic Surgery And Divorce? Megyn Kelly’s Secrets & Scandals Revealed

As STAR
magazine reported, Kelly has had a strained relationship with her older sister Suzanne, 53, and doesn't talk about her beyond their childhood years. According to divorce papers obtained by STAR, in 2003, Suzanne's husband David Crossley
informed her that he "intended to transition," from male to female and go by the name Danielle. After the gender transition, Danielle was awarded custody of their kids. A former beau of Suzanne's said she turned to drugs and was accused of shoplifting
.
