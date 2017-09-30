Plastic Surgery And Divorce? Megyn Kelly’s Secrets & Scandals Revealed thumbnail

Plastic Surgery And Divorce? Megyn Kelly's Secrets & Scandals Revealed

Megyn Kelly suffered an embarrassing week on her new morning Today talk show, getting dissed by both Jane Fonda and Will and Grace star Debra Messing.  But it's not the first time the Fox News anchor-turned-NBC-host has weathered trouble. Kelly's messy life has included divorce, rumors of a plastic surgery, a troubled older sister, and a risqué photo shoot. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more on Kelly's secrets and scandals.
Kelly got into hot water with Jane Fonda, who gave her the stink eye when the hostess asked the movie icon, 79, about her past plastic surgery this week. But did Kelly, 46, also have some work done herself? According to National ENQUIRER sources, among other things, Kelly didn't always have such a skinny nose!
"Megyn just can't get enough plastic surgery," an insider told the ENQUIRER, and other sources said she's blown as much as $1.4 million on cosmetic procedures. A plastic surgeon who has NOT treated Kelly looked at old photos of her and claimed she's had a nose job, Botox, breast implants, and cheek fillers.
How come Kelly had such a rapid rise at Fox News? The TV field reporter quickly made her mark and became anchor of her own show. But according to the ENQUIRER, bitter network sources asserted that Kelly had a 2006 affair with her mentor and Fox News personality Brit Hume after her first marriage, to Dr. Dan Kendall, collapsed. Kelly has repeatedly denied those allegations, including in her book Settle For More.
Kelly has said she was an ugly duckling, not cute enough for most of the boys in the sixth grade, as the Daily Mail reported. The TV star recalled that she was overweight, had a gap between her teeth and acne prone skin -- something she says she deals with to this day.
The TV star is now happily married to hunky second hubby, novelist Douglas Brunt, whom she wed in 2008. Kelly's ex-husband David Kendall told the Daily Mail in an explosive interview about the demise of their five year- marriage that it was about her ambition. "I wanted a wife…so did she," Kendall said.
According to her first husband Kendall, Kelly implied on air that he had cheated on her—and has denied he ever did so. "I can say with 100% certainty that I was completely faithful to Megyn. When she made that comment about [betrayal] not being in her current marriage it irritated me a bit because it seemed like she was suggesting it was me," Kendall said.
Former attorney Kelly wasn't afraid to use her blonde and sexy good looks to promote herself. She posed scantily-clad for a GQ photo shoot that raised the eyebrows of Fox News fans. She had her hair down and gave the camera a come-hither look in a black negligee, thrusting her cleavage forward.
As STAR magazine reported, Kelly has had a strained relationship with her older sister Suzanne, 53, and doesn't talk about her beyond their childhood years. According to divorce papers obtained by STAR, in 2003, Suzanne's husband David Crossley informed her that he "intended to transition," from male to female and go by the name Danielle. After the gender transition, Danielle was awarded custody of their kids. A former beau of Suzanne's said she turned to drugs and was accused of shoplifting. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

