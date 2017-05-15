1 of 8
Megyn Kelly joined her new TODAY co-stars in New York today as she prepares to join the morning show. But while Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie plastered on the smiles, tensions were simmering behind the scenes.
Lauer, 59, and Kelly, 46 headed into the NBC Upfronts in New York City on May 15, 2017, smiling and waving, but sources told RadarOnline.com that their off-screen relationship is anything but friendly behind the scenes.
Kelly is moving to the 9am hour on The TODAY Show and staffers “were given the option” to leave Lauer’s team and move over to Kelly’s new one, a source previously told Radar.
The response from staff “was almost embarrassing!” the source told Radar, as staffers clambered to join Kelly. “Matt had no idea how much he was disliked until he saw how many people wanted to get away from him.”
Along with Kelly and Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd all posed together, too. The NBC team has been trounced in the ratings by Good Morning America lately, and the network is banking on Kelly’s addition to the show to bring in viewers.
“Some producers want to move [to Megan's team] because they are excited by working with her,” the insider claimed, “but it seems like most of them signed up just to get away from Matt.”
“She’s smart http://radaronline.com/videos/hoda-kotb-today-show-return/ and wants to make friends,” the source explained about Kelly. “She knows morale is low at the show and all she has to do is act a little nicer than Matt, and everyone will love her.”
With Kelly scoring a big interview with Vladimir Putin , and turning on the charm, she seems set to win over friends at the network. “Megyn is in this to win it,” the source told Radar. “ Are you team Megyn or team Matt? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
