Meghan Markle Attends First Official Event With Harry—But Sits Apart

Meghan Markle should be saying as she sat with a friend at the Invictus Games in Toronto this weekend – instead of next to boyfriend Prince Harry! The red-haired royal was seated with FLOTUS Melania Trump. The event marked Markle and Harry's first official public engagement together as a couple, but onlookers were shocked that they didn't sit together.

Photo evidence shows Markle, 36, and her Prince, 33, were separated by a couple of rows as they watched the Invictus Games for wounded service members from around the world. Photo credit: Getty Images

The two have dated for more than a year but the games marked their first public appearance together. Still, did royal protocol keep Harry and Markle apart? The Prince was seated with President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, 47. Photo credit: Getty Images

The Invictus Games is a cause dear to charity-minded Harry's heart and the events run through Sept. 30. He's now canoodling in Toronto with Markle during the games but the actress is determined to spend more time in England with him, as Radar reported

Markle also has big ties to Toronto as she shoots her legal drama Suits there. She smiled and clapped at the Invictus event while sitting next to her friend Markus Anderson. Photo credit: MEGA

Harry, who had met with Melania earlier in the day, chatted with the FLOTUS by his side but his eyes constantly traveled to his lover Markle, eyewitnesses noticed. Photo credit: Getty Images

The actress sparkled in a purple dress with a purple leather coat over her shoulders and clapped for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , a friend of her and Harry, during the event.

Should Harry be jealous? Markle often leaned against her pal Anderson as they listened to The Tenors performing. But Harry recently took the star on safari in Africa for her birthday , showing how serious their relationship has become. Photo credit: Getty Images