Far From Royal! Meghan Markle’s Mom Spotted At Grimy L.A. Laundromat

Doria Radlan spent hours washing carts of garb as daughter & Prince Harry vacation.

As her soon-to-be royal daughter was tipping off her romantic African vacation with Prince Harry this week, Meghan Markle's mother was spotted in a rough part of town washing carts full of clothes at a grimy laundromat. Click through RadarOnline.com's to see a stoney-face Doria Radlan put in some serious elbow grease as she struggles through hours worth of laundry at the far-from-fabulous establishment in Inglewood, CA.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The supposed future princess' mom was photographed pulling up to Super Suds Laundromat on Monday with a car packed to the brim with clothes, linens and bedding.

The social worker and yoga instructor appeared far from thrilled to be taking on the hard labor as she struggled to push heavy carts overflowing with clothes from her vehicle to the washing machines.

Comfort is key for an occasion such as this. She sporting a cozy cream-colored T-shirt and flip flops.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and the Suits actress rounded off their idyllic holiday in Botswana this week.

The love birds have been enjoying themselves in the faraway land since early August.

They were there celebrating Markle's 36th birthday.

Harry was said to have prepared a "small birthday party" for his gal pal where she was to meet his friends for the first time.

“He was thrilled to bits that he could introduce her to them,” a pal told US Weekly.

“The celebration began almost the minute they touched down...Meghan was speechless and so touched," gushed the informant. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

