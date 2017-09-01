Far From Royal! Meghan Markle’s Mom Spotted At Grimy L.A. Laundromat

The supposed future princess' mom was photographed pulling up to Super Suds Laundromat on Monday with a car packed to the brim with clothes, linens and bedding. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The social worker and yoga instructor appeared far from thrilled to be taking on the hard labor as she struggled to push heavy carts overflowing with clothes from her vehicle to the washing machines. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Comfort is key for an occasion such as this. She sporting a cozy cream-colored T-shirt and flip flops. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and the Suits actress rounded off their idyllic holiday in Botswana this week. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The love birds have been enjoying themselves in the faraway land since early August. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

They were there celebrating Markle's 36th birthday. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Harry was said to have prepared a "small birthday party" for his gal pal where she was to meet his friends for the first time. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“He was thrilled to bits that he could introduce her to them,” a pal told US Weekly Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner