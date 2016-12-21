1 of 5
Getty Images/Coleman Rayner
Getty Images/Coleman Rayner
Meghan Markle is the winner — by a nose! The Suits sexpot has bagged the world's most eligible bachelor in Prince Harry — and she can thank a plastic surgeon! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself.
A top Hollywood doctor specializing in facial reconstruction who compared never-before-seen childhood pictures of Markle — obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com — with current photos of the 35-year-old actress claims she had work done.
"It appears that she's had a rhinoplasty, a nose job," Dr. Stephen Grifka, who has not treated Markle, told Radar.
"To narrow the bridge, we have to actually move the bones inwards. From the frontal view, it looks like a nice result," noted the doctor.
X