Meghan Markle’s First Husband Heads To Work As Ex Celebrates Royal Engagement

It seems everyone is thrilled and excited about the royal announcement that after more than a year of dating, Meghan Markle
and Prince Harry
are engaged
. Well, everyone except maybe Markle’s ex-husband! Just who is he, how did he win over Markle, and what led to their divorce? Click through our RadarOnline.com gallery for the answers.
Trevor Engelson is an American actor, film producer and talent manager. At 41, he is five years older than his ex.
The two met in 2004, then dated for six years before finally getting engaged in 2010. They tied the knot on September 10, 2011 in Jamaica,
in front of 102 guests. That same year, Markle landed the role of Rachel Zane in the USA series Suits.
The marriage would last shorter than their courtship. In 2013, the couple divorced
, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Friends at the time blamed their long-distance relationship for dooming the marriage. She worked on Suits in Toronto, while he stayed behind working in Los Angeles.
And though Markle was quick to end their union, Engelson may be the one getting the last laugh.
As Radar has reported, Engelson is already planning a new sitcom
based on his relationship with the soon-to-be princess.
The show is being described as the story of a divorced dad
who has to share custody of his kids with the British Royal family after his ex-wife marries a prince. It sure sounds familiar, outside of the fact the two never had children together.
He’s currently a producer on the HBO series Snowfall, a show about the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. He’s also working on the upcoming TV adaptation of the movie Heathers.
