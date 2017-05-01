1 of 12
MEGA
MEGA
Real Housewives of Orange County fans watched Meghan King Edmonds undergo IVF procedures to conceive with often absent husband Jim — but sadly, even after her daughter Aspen's birth, the star's baby drama isn't over. Click through these slides to get the latest.
MEGA
MEGA
Meghan concluded that Aspen is doing great with the helmet now, but she didn't comment on her marriage.
MEGA
MEGA
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan slammed her husband Jim, 46, for being "distant" during her pregnancy. He was noticeably absent on RHOC and even skipped her baby shower.
MEGA
MEGA
Are you shocked by Meghan's daughter's health scare? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: