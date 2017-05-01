1 of 12

Instragram/@meghankedmonds "When she was born, I noticed pretty much right away that her head was a little misshaped, and my pediatrician said it happens sometimes when they come through the birth canal, so just rotate her when she sleeps," the reality star told The Daily Dish

Aspen's first red carpet! Thank you @jujube_intl and @marquecomm for so much fun at the beach this weekend at #jujubeach2017! 📸: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT Instragram/@meghankedmonds "She had kind of a tight neck, so I had to do physical therapy with her, stretches," she explained. "Well then as she got a little bit older, I noticed her head was improving, but it was still not great. So at that point that was when my doctor recommended that if I wanted to I could take her to a helmet place."

Instragram/@meghankedmonds She was told her baby girl would have to wear a helmet for six weeks, but that wasn't enough.

BTNHcmWDMhk "Sure enough even with the improvements she had had with her head, it wasn't perfectly shaped," Meghan said. "It was kind of flat on one side and sticking out more in the front of her head."

Instragram/@meghankedmonds Meghan added that Aspen's health scare may have started during her pregnancy, saying: "[The helmet place was] asking all these questions about like how was she in the womb and my pregnancy. Well, it turns out that they see a lot of babies like Aspen with their heads like that when the mom is really small and has a small pelvis. And Aspen was so far down low [when I was pregnant] that she formed to the shape of my pelvis. And it makes sense cause when I did the 3-D ultrasound, they were never able to see her face cause she was so low so I never got to see her."

Meghan concluded that Aspen is doing great with the helmet now, but she didn't comment on her marriage.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan slammed her husband Jim, 46, for being "distant" during her pregnancy. He was noticeably absent on RHOC and even skipped her baby shower

Instragram/@jimedmonds15 Now, it appears that their relationship could be on the mend, as Jim frequently posts photos of Aspen and Meghan on social media.