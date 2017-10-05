Meg Ryan Sports Flashy Ring After Rekindling Romance With John Mellencamp!

Meg Ryan, 55, was just spotted out and about in New York City sporting what looks to be a wedding ring! The low-key actress seemed to look like her casual self, until photographers spotted a flashy piece of bling on her ring finger! Did Ryan and longtime boyfriend John Mellencamp, 65, tie the knot in secret? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos for yourself! 55, was just spotted out and about in New York City sporting what looks to be a wedding ring! The low-key actress seemed to look like her casual self, until photographers spotted a flashy piece of bling on her ring finger! Did Ryan and longtime boyfriend65, tie the knot in secret? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos for yourself! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported, Ryan and Mellencamp rekindled their romance after a brief split earlier this year. They had previously dated for over four years, but allegedly called it quits because of the songwriter's immature ways.

After the breakup, they were pictured looking happy and in love during various outings in the Big Apple, and even displayed some sweet PDA in front of the cameras!

Fans were confused, until and insider told Radar: "They're definitely back together, and John wants their relationship to go full steam ahead. He's even talking marriage!"

Continued the source: "Meg's a little more cautious, which is why she was trying to keep their reunion a secret. She's lined up a few getaways like this one in Martha's Vineyard to try to rekindle their spark."

"John's a tough man to love, but if it all works out, she's definitely i nto marrying him this time."

As Radar previously reported, the "Hurts So Good" singer told Howard Stern this past March that Ryan "doesn't want anything to do with me."

He also confessed that he still very much loved her, despite their issues, saying: "I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits. I gripe, I complain, I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me." http://radaronline.com/videos/john-mellencamp-meg-ryan-hanging-out-amid-feud/

Whatever the reason may have been for their split, Ryan has been looking happier than ever in recent photos – and now it seems she's flaunting a brand new ring!